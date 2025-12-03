'Woof woof': Congress's Renuka Chowdhury on likely Parliament action for bringing dog

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday reacted sharply to reports claiming that the Rajya Sabha may initiate a privilege motion against her over her recent remarks involving dogs. Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury speaks with the media during the Winter session of Parliament. (PTI)

The 71-year-old leader had sparked controversy on Monday after she brought a dog to Parliament, drawing criticism from the BJP. She explained that the little puppy was wandering on the road where a collision occurred between a scooter and a car, so she decided to pick it up and put it in her car.

Chowdhury says she is prepared for any action taken in Parliament and adds, “I will see when it is brought… I will give a befitting reply.”

Also read| Flight operations hit across airports, chaos at Hyderabad's RGI over check-in system glitch | Watch

The comments were made outside Parliament as the Winter Session continued. A video posted by PTI showed Chowdhury walking out of the Parliament complex while addressing questions from the media. While replying to the media, Renuka mimicked a dog, saying, "Wooh, wooh."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticised Chowdhury after the video surfaced. Poonawalla alleged that such behaviour reflects the Congress party’s deteriorating mindset following repeated electoral defeats.

Also read| ‘Not possible’: Centre rejects 'snooping' claims over Sanchar Saathi app in Parliament

Dismissing any concerns about security violations by bringing a dog, Chowdhury had earlier said there was no reason for a discussion on the matter and added that the real “biters” were sitting in Parliament.

Speaking on the controversy, she said, "Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit, so I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog."

She also responded to questions raised by the BJP regarding possible security violations.

"What's the point of this discussion? The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion," she said.

Chowdhury further added, "Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it there… We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day."