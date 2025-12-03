‘Not possible’: Centre rejects 'snooping' claims over Sanchar Saathi app in Parliament

Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday rejected “snooping app” claims regarding the Sanchar Saathi app, saying that such use of the application was “not possible”. Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, (X/@JM_Scindia)

In the context of the discussions about the app during the question hour, the minister stated that the government wants to empower the people to help them protect themselves.

"Snooping is neither possible nor will happen with the Sanchar Saathi app," Scindia said in Lok Sabha.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) order, dated November 28, mandates that all mobile phone manufacturers pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app in all handsets sold in India, as well as in existing devices through a software update.

It mandates mobile phone companies to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup, and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted.

Speaking outside the parliament, minister of state for communication Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said Sanchar Saathi is the “only way” to prevent cyber fraud.

“I ask anyone who says it is a snooping app to please download the app. Take a look at it by yourself... There are only a few ways to prevent cyber fraud. This is, in my view, probably the only way. Whether it can mandatorily pre-install or not is a different story. The government and Scindia have just explained that we will re-examine that order,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

The MoS stated that the goal of the app is to gather information from educated individuals and utilise it to assist those in need, particularly the poor and elderly, which is why it has been developed in all vernacular languages.

"We worked hard. If you look at the website, almost 20 crore website hits are coming to this website, Sanchar Sathi. And 1.4 crore people have already downloaded this app. Another important point to remember is that Apple and Google have verified this app before it appears on the App Store... If people don't want to use it, they can delete it... The idea of the app is good. I request everybody to download it," he added.

What Jyotiraditya Scindia said about Sanchaar Saathi on Tuesday

On Tuesday, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had clarified that keeping the Sanchar Saathi app on their phones was “not mandatory” and users are free to delete the app if they don't wish to use it.

The clarification came after widespread criticism of the move by digital rights activists and politicians, following reports that the directive stated the app could not be removed. To be sure, HT’s report cited unnamed department of telecommunications (DoT) officials, and said that the app could be deleted by users.

“This is a completely voluntary and democratic system—users may choose to activate the app and avail its benefits, or if they do not wish to, they can easily delete it from their phone at any time,” clarified Scindia on X, adding that the app is meant to help users protect their privacy and stay safe from online fraud. He also repeated this to reporters outside Parliament.

The Sanchar Saathi portal, launched by the government in May 2023, enables citizens to check mobile connections linked to their IDs, report fraudulent numbers, and trace lost or stolen phones, according to its website. The mobile app was launched earlier this year as part of an effort to combat cybercrime.

