Flight operations hit across airports, chaos at Hyderabad's RGI over check-in system glitch | Watch

A glitch in check-in systems caused widespread disruptions at several airports on Wednesday, possibly contributing to chaotic scenes that were reported at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Airline employees appear overwhelmed as they attempt to pacify the crowd.(ANI)

A video showed a large group of travellers surrounding an airline helpdesk at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday morning, demanding clarity on the status of their flights. Passengers can be seen raising their voices, holding up tickets and mobile phones as they question staff about the delay.

Airline employees appear overwhelmed as they attempt to pacify the crowd. Despite repeated explanations from the counter staff, passengers continue pressing for answers, leading to heated exchanges.

Check-in glitch delays several flights

Check-in systems at various airports faced issues on Wednesday due to a system outage as per PTI news agency. Reportedly, some flights were delayed due to the issues.

"Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted," as per a message for the passengers at the Varanasi airport.

At least four airlines, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express were reportedly affected. There were no immediate comments from Microsoft or from the airlines.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X at 7.40 am.

Technical glitch at Delhi airport last month

The technical glitch due to a 'third-party system' that disrupted check-ins at multiple airports and delayed flights of several airlines was detected on Tuesday.

Air India had on Tuesday night said that the issue was fully resolved, affirming that operations were now normal.

“The third-party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule. We thank our passengers for their understanding,” the airline said in a post on X.

In a similar incident last month, over 400 domestic and international flights were delayed after a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) led to a massive disruption at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

The disruption affected major airlines, including Air India, Indigo, and SpiceJet, and led to longer queues and slower operations. The technical issue was detected in the IP-based AMSS system, following which a review meeting was conducted by the Secretary, MoCA, with Chairman AAI, Member ANS, and other officials, and necessary directions were given to address the issues.

The glitch had led to air traffic controllers manually preparing flight plans using available data, a time-consuming process that resulted in flight delays.