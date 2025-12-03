US sanctions, trade in focus; defence deal okayed: Putin's upcoming big India visit decoded

Russian President Vladimir Putin will land in Delhi on Thursday, December 4, for summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the next day. The summit, an annual occurrence before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, will be held in New Delhi on Friday, December 5. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China, September 1, 2025. ( REUTERS/ File)

Several pacts are on the agenda, including the deepening of defence cooperation and the insulation of trade from US sanctions.

According to a media brief by the Kremlin, Putin's spokesperson, Dimitri Peskov, said that Russia intends to use the summit to protect trade ties with India from the sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration. Apart from that, a key defence deal between New Delhi and Moscow has also been okayed by the Russian Parliament.

Here is everything about Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi and the agenda of the Summit talks.

All about Vladimir Putin's New Delhi visit| 5 points