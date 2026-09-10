India's Nikita Porwal pens emotional note after Miss World loss: ‘Every time someone called out India, I stood taller…’
Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal shares an emotional note after her recent Miss World experience, acknowledging the love and lessons she learned along the way.
Miss India World 2024 Nikita Porwal, who represented India at the recently concluded Miss World pageant, has penned an emotional note after falling short of the crown. On September 9, Nikita posted several pictures from her Miss World journey on Instagram.
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Miss India World Nikita Porwal's emotional note
In the note, Nikita Porwal expressed that she thought that after the Miss World finale, the ‘hardest part would be coming home without the crown’. However, she was proven ‘wrong’, as the hardest part for her was ‘finding words big enough for all the love that came home’ with her.
“Maybe that’s why it took me a few days to respond. I needed time to process everything this journey gave me,” she shared in the note, where she also thanked the Miss India Organisation for giving her the ‘honour of representing India at Miss World’.
“So much of what you saw on stage was possible because of everything that happened behind it,” she said, thanking her team. “Through the pressure, exhaustion, tears and laughter, you became my home away from home, my constant and truly my world there," she added.
To her mentors, Nikita expressed her gratitude for ‘every lesson, correction, and conversation’, adding, “I may not have returned with the result we dreamed of, but I came back stronger, more independent and carrying lessons that will stay with me for life.”
To her fans…
For her fans, Nikita wrote in her note, “And then there is all of you. I went to Miss World hoping to earn a crown. Somewhere along the way, I earned a family I had never even met.”
“The strangest and most beautiful thing about the pageant community is that sometimes you don’t know the faces behind the accounts cheering for you. You don’t know who is making that edit at 2 AM, who is writing that long message, who is fighting for you in a comment section, who is refreshing a page waiting for an update…But somehow, you know their hearts,” she added.
Read her note here:
“And then there was the privilege of being called INDIA. For those weeks, my name almost disappeared. Every time someone called out ‘India!’, something inside me stood taller. Of course, I wish I could have brought the crown home. I wanted it deeply. I worked for it deeply. I came home with growth, memories, friendships, love and a version of myself I am still getting to know. And some victories do not sit on your head. They stay in your heart forever. With all my love, Nikita Porwal, your Femina Miss India World 2024.”
Who is Nikita Porwal?
Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal hails from Madhya Pradesh. She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School and is pursuing higher education at Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.
She is an actor and has been working since 18-years-old. She began her career as a TV anchor. She also enjoys theatre, which ignited her passion for storytelling. She has performed in over 60 plays and even wrote a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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