High vigilance necessary for H1N1, no cause for panic, says Indian Medical Association; warns against antibiotics use

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a public health advisory on the seasonal surge in H1N1, also known as swine flu, urging people not to panic and to avoid self-medication. It also warned against the unnecessary use of antibiotics. A doctor checks medical equipment in a dedicated isolation ward set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital for the treatment and management of H1N1 (swine flu) patients, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

"The majority of H1N1 infections are mild and self-limiting. While heightened vigilance is necessary, there is no cause for panic," the IMA said in its advisory.

The advisory said surveillance by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has confirmed that the circulating virus remains seasonal Influenza A (H1N1), with no novel genetic mutations detected.