Swine flu: Identify, track swine flu cases, UP advisory to hosps

Uttar Pradesh health department has issued advisory to hospitals across 75 districts to identify and track swine flu cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total 364 cases till August 25, this year, including the state capital, which reported over 20 cases since January this year. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“According to the advisory, medical staff should identify cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and also those coming with cough even if for any other illness,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer, health department.

These patients need to be tracked and told to follow cough etiquette in house and at public places, even if they are just suspected cases, said the advisory issued by the director general medical health Uttar Pradesh to the hospitals.

“A majority of the cases will fall under sporadic category, as there are no cluster cases reported in the state till now. But with the alert we have intensified the exercise to monitor every reported case,” said DG medical health UP Dr Pawan Kumar Arun.

Alert on fever cases in UP

In view of the increasing cases of seasonal and viral fevers in the state, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has directed the health department to remain fully alert.

He has issued a letter to the additional chief secretary, medical health, medical education and family welfare department, directing him to issue necessary guidelines to all chief medical officers, chief medical superintendents, and medical institutions in the state.

The deputy CM directed that every fever patient arriving at a hospital should immediately undergo all necessary tests and that utmost care be taken in treatment. He directed officials to regularly visit the hospitals under their jurisdiction to monitor the condition of patients and ensure proper treatment for all patients.