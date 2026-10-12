Can exercise help reverse PCOS? Fitness expert Deepti Sharma weighs in on what actually works and what doesn't

Months of irregular periods. Acne that won’t go away. A number on the scale that keeps shifting. Many women with PCOS know that list well, and sooner or later someone tells them to hit the gym. But, would that help?

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In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Sharma, director of MultiFit and an ACPT Level 5-certified professional, explains, “It might, though exercise can’t cure PCOS. The condition affects every woman differently, so what works for one may not work for another. Where movement does help is in how the body handles insulin, in heart health, and in making a few symptoms easier to live with.”

According to her, the goal is a routine that stays in your life. Not one that leaves you flattened after every session.

How does exercise help? Deepti recommends starting by addressing insulin resistance. She explains, “In PCOS, the body’s cells often respond to it (insulin) poorly, which makes blood sugar harder to control and ties into the hormonal changes of the condition. When you exercise, your muscles pull in glucose to use as energy. Keep at it and your body gets better at responding to insulin.”

She highlights that the scale is a poor judge of any of this. Some days you’ll notice you walked further than usual without getting tired. A few weeks on, you may be lifting heavier, or finishing the day with more energy. Those are real changes, even if your weight hardly moves.

“Weight is only one measure of progress. Being able to lift heavier, walk for longer without getting tired or maintaining a regular exercise routine can also reflect positive changes. Women should look at their overall health rather than judge their progress by the weighing scale alone,” emphasises the fitness expert.