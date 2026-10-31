Imphal, Community-centric ideas cannot bring a peaceful atmosphere or economic progress in the state, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said at a National Unity Day event here on Saturday, as he stressed the need for bolstering unity in the country. Manipur CM calls for strengthening unity, says community-centric ideas cannot bring peace

The Union government has been observing October 31, the birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Highlighting Patel's contribution towards integrating over 560 princely states into the Union of India, Singh said, "The day commemorates his unwavering efforts and contributions towards strengthening national unity and building a strong nation."

"Following India's Independence, princely states across the country were brought together, strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation," he added.

The chief minister also said, "Community-centric ideas cannot bring integrity, a peaceful atmosphere or economic progress in the state. A state cannot be governed by prioritising the interest of only one community."

His remarks assume significance given that Manipur has been in the grip of an ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed at least 306 lives while several remain missing. Also, clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the state have led to the death of around 50 people since February this year.

On Saturday itself, an umbrella body of Meitei groups held a massive rally in Manipur's capital city, seeking protection for indigenous people and the scrapping of the Suspension of Operations agreement with militant groups, demands endorsed by several Naga organisations.

Naga civil bodies held marches in Chandel and Senapati districts, supporting the rally by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity in Imphal. The Naga organisations have also demanded SoO termination, accusing Kuki-Zo militant groups of involvement in violence.

The rallies came days after militants ambushed 14 Meitei men and killed three of them, sparking protests in the state.

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