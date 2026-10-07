PM Modi praises Captain Smit Machchhar, pitches Make in India vision for aircraft

"Today, Indian pilot is being talked about across the world. A day will come when the world will talk about planes made in India," PM Modi said at the Seva Bharat event.

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invoked the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar while speaking about India's growing capabilities, saying a time would come when the world would talk about aircraft made in India.

His remarks came days after Machchhar, an Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, was seriously injured in an alleged mid-air attack by his co-pilot while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Why is the Seva Sankalp Yatra significant in relation to PM Modi's public service?

Why is the Seva Sankalp Yatra significant in relation to PM Modi's public service?

How does PM Modi view the future of aircraft manufacturing in India?

How does PM Modi view the future of aircraft manufacturing in India?

What incident involving Captain Smit Machchhar did PM Modi praise in his address?

What incident involving Captain Smit Machchhar did PM Modi praise in his address?

Despite being injured, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to enter and overpower the attacker. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The incident triggered widespread praise for Machchhar, with leaders in India and abroad hailing his courage and presence of mind.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier described Machchhar as a "HERO", saying his bravery and resolve helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

Seva Sankalp Yatra culminates Modi was addressing the Seva Bharat event as the Seva Sankalp Yatra, organised to mark his 25 years in public service as the head of government, culminated in Vadnagar and Varanasi.

The yatra, which began on September 17, covered different parts of the country before concluding at the two places closely associated with Modi's life and spiritual heritage.

In Varanasi, Seva Yatris culminated their journey with Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The closing ceremony was attended by Seva Yatris, BJYM workers and young citizens.

In Vadnagar, the yatra concluded at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir, a place of special significance in Modi's life.

The events were attended by senior BJP leaders and functionaries, including BJP president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and BJYM president Hemang Joshi.