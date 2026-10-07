Madhuri Dixit makes Amitabh Bachchan watch his Ek Do Teen dance on KBC 18; ‘embarrassed’ Big B says ‘this is how a beautiful song can be ruined’

The promo showed Amitabh Bachchan apologising to Madhuri for grooving to her song Ek Do Teen in one of his movies. He said, "Ek baar humse badi gustaakhi ho gayi thi. Ek film thi, usme humne aise ek do teen kiya tha (I once made a big mistake of trying to dance to your song Ek Do Teen),"

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to grace Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 and join Big B's birthday week celebration. A new promo from the upcoming episode shows Amitabh Bachchan getting embarrassed as Madhuri showed a video of the superstar dancing to Ek Do Teen in one of his films.

Ek Do Teen is one of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinema, originally featured in N Chandra’s 1988 film Tezaab. Picturised on Madhuri Dixit as Mohini, the song became a defining moment in her career and is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most memorable dance numbers. The song was composed by the legendary duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and vocals by Alka Yagnik. Its choreography was done by Saroj Khan.

Madhuri then teased him to show the clip of him dancing to the song. A clip was then played on screen showing Amitabh dancing to the famous track in a scene from his 1989 film Toofan. As the video ended, Amitabh looked visibly embarrassed. Big B added, "You just saw how such a beautiful song can be ruined."

Another promo of the KBC 18 special episode showed Madhuri channelling her inner Chandramukhi. Amitabh asked the computer to play a song for Madhuri. The actor performed to Kaahe Chhed Mohe from Devdas while remaining seated. Amitabh, however, can be seen looking impressed as he walks about and praises her performance. Even as the audience cheers and Madhuri shows off her adah, the host claps and says, “Kya baat hai (Spendid). Incredible, incredible, Madhuri ji." The special episode featuring Madhuri will air on SonyLIV and Sony Entertainment Television on October 9.

Amitabh Bachchan, who last starred in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, will soon return for its sequel alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. He is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. In a recent episode, Amitabh revealed that he had slipped during a shoot and injured his knee. He also recently wrote about struggling to find enough time to sleep amid his busy work schedule.