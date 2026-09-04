Over 600 shopkeepers evicted by BMC after SC order on Orchid City Centre Mall

MUMBAI: More than 600 traders at Orchid City Centre Mall on Bellasis Road have been forced to shut shop after the BMC on Tuesday began action to vacate the mall in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The traders, who primarily deal in mobile accessories, said they had been “put out on the street overnight” and we looking at huge financial losses, as their businesses were stopped abruptly. Mumbai, India. Sep 03, 2026 - Shopkeepers vacate their shops at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai Central after the BMC takes enforcement action following the Supreme Court's direction regarding the fire-damaged premises. Mumbai, India. Sep 03, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“The BMC wants to seal the premises,” said Kesharam Choudhary, who sells mobile phone covers and accessories at the mall since 2015. “We used to earn at least ₹1 lakh a month here. We paid rent, salaries to our staff and managed to live comfortably.” Around 90% of the businesses in the mall are reportedly related to mobile accessories while the remaining premises include other commercial galas, warehouses used by delivery partners and a bank.

According to Choudhary, business was disrupted for nearly two years after a fire in the mall in 2020, but had gradually recovered after the premises became operational again. “After the mall reopened, business picked up. Now suddenly we have been asked to vacate,” he said.

The BMC has launched coordinated action to completely shut the mall following the Supreme Court’s August 25, 2026 order, which directed that the entire building not be used for any purpose until comprehensive repairs to the fire-damaged structure were completed and the BMC was satisfied that the structure was completely safe for movement and operations.

Santosh Salunkhe, assistant municipal commissioner of D Ward, said that the malls’ upper floors were damaged in the fire. “The repair work was not completed but the ground and first floors were operational,” he said. Salunkhe added that the mall would be permitted to reopen only after the required statutory compliances were completed such as a completion certificate from the BMC and fire-compliant status.

Rahul Kolekar, designated officer of D Ward, said that it was one of the gala owners who approached the Supreme Court because of the incomplete construction. “We have disconnected the electricity and water supply,” he said. “The mall will reopen only after the court’s directions are complied with.”

Following the court order, a coordination meeting was held in D Ward with officials from various BMC departments, the Nagpada police, BEST Undertaking and representatives associated with the mall. The mall administration was instructed to comply voluntarily with the court’s directions.

The BMC subsequently initiated joint action involving its building and factory department, building proposals department and Mumbai fire brigade. Public notices prohibiting entry, use and occupation have been displayed at the premises.

The civic body has also ordered disconnection of the mall’s water supply and directed action against relevant municipal licences. Electricity supply will also be disconnected, except where required for construction and repair work. The Nagpada police have been asked to provide protection during the civic action and ensure that law and order is maintained.

The BMC has appealed to the owners, developers and occupants to cooperate with the authorities and refrain from entering the premises. It has warned that failure to comply could invite stringent action, including further measures to vacate and seal the building.