Celebrate Ganeshotsav without DJs, lasers, says Chandrakant Patil

State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday appealed to Ganesh mandals to celebrate Ganeshotsav without DJs and laser beams, saying festivities should not compromise citizens’ health or violate the law. Patil recalled how Ganesh mandals supported government restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the cancellation of Pune’s historic Ganesh immersion procession. (HT)

Patil said the festival was not merely religious but also a social and cultural celebration, and urged mandals to preserve its sanctity without inconveniencing citizens.

He said some undesirable practices had been replaced by healthier traditions through the efforts of public Ganesh mandals, citing dhol-tasha troupes and collective recitation of Atharvashirsha as examples.

Invoking Lokmanya Tilak’s legacy of using the public Ganesh festival for social awareness, public welfare and national interest, Patil said mandal workers had a responsibility to carry it forward.

“Excessive use of DJs and laser beams can cause discomfort to senior citizens, people with blood pressure-related problems, young children and patients undergoing treatment in hospitals,” Patil said.

“There is no misconception among Ganesh mandal workers that Ganeshotsav means DJ,” he said, adding that mandal workers understood the problems caused by loud music and lasers.

Patil recalled how Ganesh mandals supported government restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, including the cancellation of Pune’s historic Ganesh immersion procession.

“Just as Ganesh mandals accepted restrictions during the Covid period, it is now their responsibility to ensure that citizens’ health is not compromised while celebrating a restriction-free Ganeshotsav,” he said.

He urged mandals to respect legal restrictions and protect Pune Ganeshotsav’s positive international image.

“Enthusiasm during the festival should have no limits, but care should be taken that it does not cause inconvenience to citizens,” Patil said.

“Devotion should awaken in the hearts of Pune residents; it should not send shivers down their spines. Let us celebrate Ganaraya with great enthusiasm while upholding devotion, social responsibility and respect for the law,” he said.