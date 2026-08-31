Pune citizens protest against excessive noise during Ganeshotsav, say ‘not against festival, opposed to DJs’

PUNE: Punekars gathered at Goodluck Chowk on Sunday to protest the use of DJs, high-volume sound systems and excessive noise during religious celebrations, particularly Ganeshotsav. Godbole said that the demand should apply to all religious celebrations and not only Ganeshotsav. (HT)

The protesters said that their campaign is not against Ganeshotsav or any particular religion but against noise pollution caused by DJs, loudspeakers and other high-volume sound systems.

The demonstration followed Punekar Vidyanand Bapat’s opposition to the use of DJs during Ganeshotsav. Bapat had raised the issue at a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body meeting, which later turned chaotic. He was subsequently escorted out of the civic building by the police. His interactions with the media and arguments on noise pollution brought the issue into wider public discussion.

A message was later circulated on social media, calling on citizens to gather for a protest on Sunday. Furthermore, discussions and interviews on social media saw citizens expressing views both in favour of and against the use of DJs during religious celebrations.

A day before the planned demonstration, a video circulated claiming that the protest had been called off following a settlement. However, those who had planned to attend the protest gathered at Goodluck Chowk on Sunday.

Participants said that the campaign has no political or religious agenda and is focused on excessive noise.

Shilpa Godbole, one of the participants, said that Punekars are demanding restrictions on DJs, dhol-tasha systems, loudspeakers, lasers and other sources of excessive noise and visual disturbance.

“Many people came out in support of banning DJs, dhol-tasha and their assorted cousins that cause insane levels of noise pollution, which has somehow become an ‘essential’ part of every religious celebration in Pune,” she said.

Godbole said that the demand should apply to all religious celebrations and not only Ganeshotsav.

“We want a complete ban on loudspeakers, DJs, DT plasma, lasers and all other forms of excessive noise and visual assault, not just during Ganeshotsav but during every festival and religious celebration, across all religions. No exceptions. Noise pollution is noise pollution, irrespective of who is celebrating,” she said.

Another participant said that he had never previously taken part in any such movement. “I am not a member of any organisation. I am an ordinary Pune resident and a Ganesh devotee. I am also a Hindu. I support my festival and will continue to do so. However, I oppose DJs,” he said.

The gathering reflected growing citizen concerns over escalating noise levels during religious celebrations, with participants calling for festivals to continue without excessive use of sound systems.

Their message, they said, is simple: They are not opposed to Ganeshotsav, but to DJs and excessive noise.