Amid Pune noise row, NCRB data shows zero noise pollution offences in Maharashtra

While Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad witness growing friction between the police and Ganesh mandal representatives over enforcement of noise restrictions ahead of the Ganesh festival, the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB’s) ‘Crime in India 2024’ report published this year shows that Maharashtra recorded zero noise pollution offences in 2024, raising questions over how noise pollution cases are recorded and classified in the state. As per the NCRB report, zero cases were recorded under the Noise Pollution Acts, Air and Water Pollution Acts, or National Green Tribunal (NGT) Act. In 2024, media reports stated that the Pune police registered 124 noise pollution cases during the Ganesh festival whereas the police reportedly said that only 30 such cases were registered. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The zero figure is significant in the context of Pune, where noise pollution during the Ganesh festival has repeatedly remained a contentious issue between the police and festival organisers. In 2024, media reports stated that the Pune police registered 124 noise pollution cases during the Ganesh festival whereas the police reportedly said that only 30 such cases were registered. The ambiguity appears to have continued through 2025 and 2026. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “Last year (2025), based on noise-level monitoring records, we registered several cases. Notices were served to Ganesh mandals that breached the prescribed noise limits. A report was subsequently prepared and submitted to the court. As of now, however, I am not aware of the current status of these cases,” Kumar said.

Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the police and mandal representatives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are once again at odds over permissible noise levels, use of sound systems, and enforcement of existing restrictions. Mandal representatives have opposed what they describe as stringent restrictions, while police have maintained that action is based on existing rules and permissible noise limits.

The NCRB data, however, needs to be read with caution. Zero cases recorded under the Noise Pollution Acts does not necessarily mean that there were no noise pollution complaints, violations, preventive action or cases registered by the local police in Maharashtra. The NCRB table records offences under specific crime-head classifications and may not capture every police action or case booked under other legal provisions. Nevertheless, the contrast between the NCRB’s zero figure for Maharashtra and the noise-related cases reported by the Pune police during the Ganesh festival points to a possible gap in classification, reporting and consolidation of such cases.

Dr Kalyani Mandke, an audiologist who has also filed a petition before the NGT against noise pollution during the Ganesh festival in Pune, said noise pollution is a ‘silent killer’ that can affect people across age groups and genders, including otherwise healthy individuals, when exposed to excessive noise for prolonged periods.

“A positive change I am seeing this year is that the police have already started informing citizens and Ganesh mandals about the strict implementation of the noise pollution regulations. They have also conducted sound-level tests ahead of the festivities. I am hopeful that we will see a positive change in Pune this year with regard to noise pollution,” she said.

Kumar said, “We have appealed to the organisers to ensure that the prescribed noise limits are maintained. During the tests conducted ahead of the festival, the sound systems were found to be within the permissible limits. However, we have strictly restricted the use of plasma and pressure horns in sound systems. Anyone found violating the prescribed norms will face action as per the law”.

Dr Mahesh Shindikar, head of the Department of Applied Sciences and Humanities at COEP Technological University, Pune, said noise monitoring is conducted every year on the final day of the Ganesh festival at selected locations along the main roads used by immersion processions.

“The data has consistently shown noise levels exceeding the prescribed limits. Although the recent data indicates a decline in noise pollution levels, they continue to remain significantly higher than the permissible limits. Regarding this year’s monitoring exercise, it is yet to be decided whether the exercise will be conducted,” he said.

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Ganesh festival noise levels recorded by COEP Technological University

- 2023: Laxmi Road recorded an average of 105.2 dB; peak around 129.8 dB.

- 2024: Average noise level was 94.8 dB; peak 118 dB.

- 2025: Average noise level was 92.6 dB; peak 111.8 dB.