Ludhiana: 77-yr-old duped of ₹5L on pretext of booking flight tickets, one held

A Madhya Pradesh resident along with his woman aide duped a 77-year-old Samrala resident of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of booking air tickets. The police arrested the woman from Madhya Pradesh on Monday, while the key accused is on the run. According to the police, after duping the elderly man of ₹5 lakh, the accused had gone to Shimla for vacation. (HT)

According to the police, after duping the elderly man of ₹5 lakh, the accused had gone to Shimla for vacation.

The arrested accused has been identified as Madhvi Maravi, 25, of Madla of Madhya Pradesh. The police have also booked her aide Naveen. The accused used to work as loan agents in Madhya Pradesh.

Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO at Cyber Crime Police station, Khanna, said Ajmer Singh of Nagra village, made a complaint to police on August 5 and reported cyber fraud.

The police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused on the same day and initiated investigation. Ajmer stated that his wife Karamjit Kaur had received a phone call from an unidentified person posing as her nephew Baldeep Singh Balli from England.

The caller asked them to get their air tickets booked to attend the wedding of a relative in England and disconnected the call after a formal conversation.

The complainant added that the man made a call again and shared a number stating that the travel agent, who is known to him, can help them in arranging air tickets at discounted rates.

After the complainant made a call on the given number, the accused asked him to transfer ₹2 lakh to his bank account for tickets. The accused made him transfer another ₹3 lakh to his bank account.

The complainant alleged that when he did not receive any ticket, he made a call to the same number, but the accused started abusing him and disconnected the call. After he realised that he had been duped, he made a complaint to the police.

The inspector added that the police lodged an FIR under sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 61 (2) of BNS and section 66 (D) of the Information and Technology Act against the unidentified accused at Cyber Crime Police station and initiated investigation.

The SHO added that police traced the woman, who received ₹3 lakh in her bank account. During questioning, she revealed Naveen’s name. She also stated that Naveen had promised to give her commission for providing her bank accounts.

Later, they went to Shimla on vacation with the money.

According to the inspector, the complainant was trying to get the air tickets booked for travel. He had logged on to some ticket booking websites. The accused managed to get his contact from the websites and trapped him.

More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.