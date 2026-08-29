Noise pollution: Six petitioners move HC seeking contempt action against Pune CP

Pune: Six petitioners have moved the Bombay High Court seeking contempt proceedings against Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, alleging failure to enforce statutory provisions and implement court directions aimed at curbing noise pollution in the city. Pune, India - Sept. 12, 2019:Official from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board recorded a noise level during the Ganpati immersion procession at Vishrambag chowk in Pune, India, on Thursday, September 12, 2019. (Photo by Milind Saurkar/Hindustan Times) (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The petition was filed on August 27 by the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Pune District CHS and Apartments Federation, Pune District Retail Vyapari Sangh, Shri Swami Samarth Sahkari Sanstha and senior citizen Vilas Lele.

The petitioners alleged that Pune residents have been subjected to excessive noise pollution for several years, particularly during festivals, political events, rallies and processions. They contended that the widespread use of high-powered DJ systems, amplifiers and laser lights has led to hazardous noise levels across the city.

According to the petition, the police commissioner, as the authority responsible for maintaining law and order and enforcing noise pollution regulations within the commissionerate limits, failed to comply with binding directions issued by the Bombay High Court on August 20, 2024, in PIL No 191 of 2023. The petitioners termed the alleged inaction as “conscious, wilful and deliberate disobedience” of the court’s orders.

The petitioners also raised concerns over noise generated by bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants in residential areas such as Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Baner, Balewadi and Viman Nagar. They argued that establishments permitted to use sound systems must also adhere to prescribed noise limits.

Under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, permissible sound levels in residential areas are 55 dB(A) during the day and 45 dB(A) at night. In a media release, the petitioners cited noise readings allegedly recorded at several locations in Pune that were substantially above these limits. At Sonya Maruti Chowk, the reported daytime noise level rose from 91.8 dB in 2024 to 103 dB in 2025, while at Jedhe Chowk in Swargate, it increased from 89.7 dB to 105 dB.

The petitioners clarified that their plea is not against festivals or religious celebrations but against the excessive noise generated by modern high-powered audio systems. They said traditional musical instruments and sound systems could be used within legally permissible limits,

They also highlighted restrictions applicable to silence zones around hospitals, educational institutions and courts, contending that the rules apply uniformly irrespective of religion, event or festival.

The petitioners warned that they would monitor noise levels during the forthcoming festival season using scientific instruments and place instances of alleged violations before the high court during the contempt proceedings.