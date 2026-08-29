Uncertainty over Pune protest against noise pollution during Ganeshotsav

Uncertainty surrounds two protests planned in Pune on Sunday (August 30) to raise awareness against noise pollution during Ganeshotsav. The ‘Punekar – Sujaan Nagrikanchi Tham Bhumika’ protest at Goodluck Chowk has been cancelled as organisers did not receive police permission and following positive discussions with Ganesh mandals. However, a separate protest by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, demanding a DJ-free Ganeshotsav, is scheduled to go ahead. While several Ganesh mandals and political representatives have opposed restrictions on DJs and sound systems, citizen groups have been demanding stricter enforcement of noise pollution norms. (HT FILE)

The Sakal Hindu Samaj has appealed to citizens to celebrate Pune’s historic Ganesh festival using traditional musical instruments instead of DJs and high-volume sound systems.

A padyatra will begin at 10.30 am from Puram Chowk (Abhinav Mahavidyalaya Chowk), proceed along Bajirao Road and conclude at Shaniwarwada. Organisers have appealed to citizens to participate and support a traditional and less noisy celebration.

The campaign comes amid growing concerns over the impact of high-decibel music on residents, senior citizens, children and others. Organisers have stressed that opposing DJs does not mean opposing Ganeshotsav or cultural celebrations, but seeks responsible festivities and adherence to noise pollution norms.

The issue has triggered debate among citizens, Ganesh mandals and political groups, with some opposing restrictions while citizen groups have demanded stricter enforcement of noise regulations.