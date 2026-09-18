Haley, Matt Kalil's ex-wife, shares scathing post after ex-NFL player's lawsuit over penis size comments dismissed

Model and content creator Haley Baylee has shared a cryptic post after a court dismissed the lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, former NFL offensive tackle Matt Kalil. Matt filed the lawsuit against her over comments she made about their marriage and sex life. A judge has dismissed former NFL player Matt Kalil's lawsuit against influencer Haley Kalil over comments Haley made about her former marriage and sex life. (X/@PopBase, @AroundTheNFL)

A judge decided on Thursday that Baylee's comments were protected because she was discussing her personal experiences, including her marriage and divorce. These were issues the court determined to be of genuine public interest.

Haley, 34, expressed relief over the dismissal. She told TMZ that she was “so relieved this is over” and that she hoped the decision would inspire more women to talk freely about their own experiences.

Her lawyer, Matthew Bialick, stated that they were "very pleased" with the court's decision to dismiss all the charges against her.

Also read: Why was Kim Kardashian hospitalized? Reality star reveals esophagitis diagnosis amid dad's cancer history

Haley's Instagram post Shortly after the ruling, Haley shared an Instagram montage featuring photos from her teen years through her modeling career to now, showing her glow-up over the years. The post was captioned, “It's been a long journey here.”

The video montage was set to the song “Obsessica” by Malcolm Todd. The song is currently a hit social media trend where influencers show transformation over the years.

The montage ended on a picture of her in a black dress, much like the famous revenge black dress, which synced with the swell of “Rebecca” in the lyrics.