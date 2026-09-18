Bengaluru woman praises Mumbai after week-long stay, says ‘there’s a lot Bengaluru is missing’

A Bengaluru resident’s week-long stay in Mumbai has sparked a discussion online about the differences between the two cities. The resident praised Mumbai’s lively atmosphere, affordable outings and convenient public transport, saying there was “a lot” Bengaluru was missing. A Bengaluru resident shares their Mumbai experience. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

The post was shared by X user Shravika Jain. In the post, she wrote, “I have been living in Bengaluru for more than two years now and I spent the last week in Mumbai (greatest city in India to live in, they say).

“And I think there’s a lot that BLR is missing out on.

“Mumbai had so much more than just cafes, food and restaurants. People had personalities beyond their professions. Weekdays weren’t completely low on energy just because everyone is working.

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“I could just go out, take a walk by the beach, have fun, catch up with someone and still spend less than ₹100. Transportation is insanely convenient, read: local trains, metro and running autos.

“Of course, the traffic is crazy and rent is crazy, but overall, people in every profession can find their peace. The only city in India that can convince me to shift cities now.”

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