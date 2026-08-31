Pune Police impose restrictions ahead of Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi festivals

Pune City Police have imposed preventive restrictions across the city from September 1 to 14 to maintain law and order during the upcoming festival period. s, speeches and statements that could create tension or threaten public security have been prohibited. Creating or uploading social media reels or other content intended to spread terror or issue threats is also banned. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Dr Prashant Amrutkar under the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, will be in force from 12.01 am on September 1 to midnight on September 14.

Carrying weapons, explosives or inflammable substances, including swords, knives, daggers, sticks and rods, has been prohibited. The display or carrying of provocative pictures, effigies, portraits, boards or signs that could affect public order or security is also barred.

Provocative slogans, speeches and statements that could create tension or threaten public security have been prohibited. Creating or uploading social media reels or other content intended to spread terror or issue threats is also banned.

The restrictions have been imposed in view of possible law-and-order issues during Dahi Handi, Veer Gogadev Jayanti, Ganeshotsav and other festivals, the order states.

Gatherings of five or more people will require prior permission from the Pune police commissioner. Processions and meetings held without permission will therefore be prohibited.

The restrictions do not apply to government personnel and others required to carry weapons for official duties or security purposes, subject to exemptions specified in the order.

Police stations have been directed to prominently display and publicise the order through loudspeakers and other means. Violators will face action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.