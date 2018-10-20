Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor get decked up, ‘crash’ a wedding party with dad Boney Kapoor. See pics

Crashing weddings is something we all have done with our siblings and now, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor can also say the same. The Bollywood actor and her sister got all dressed up in their trendiest outfits and glamourous make-up to attend a fashion store launch and crash a wedding with their dad, Boney Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with father Boney and a relative.

Janhvi shared picture of her little sister Khushi putting on make-up on her Instagram stories on Friday. She wrote ‘Amaze’ on the snap. In the next picture, she is seen all dressed up at a wedding with her father, Khushi and a wedding guest also in the frame. She wrote ‘wedding crashers’ on the picture.

Janhvi is seen wearing a ruffled yellow top and black pants. She wore her hair in a high ponytail and donned bright blue eye shadow on her eyes. Khushi wore a white shirt with a ribboned collar with a denim mini skirt. She wore glossy black boots with her outfit and carried a white purse.

The sisters, before crashing the wedding, were spotted at the launch of Louis Vuitton store in Mumbai. They posed together for the paparazzi and shared a big laugh inside the store as well. Actor Disha Patani was also spotted at the store launch.

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani at Louis Vuitton store launch in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor pose for pictures at Louis Vuitton store launch in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor arrive for Louis Vuitton store launch in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Janvhi and Khushi were recently spotted with their half-sister Anshula as they cheered for their brother Arjun Kapoor at the screening for his latest film, Namaste England. The four are often spotted together at lunches, dinners and parties and Janhvi and Arjun will also be seen together on an upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan.

Janhvi will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s fifth directorial, Takht. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 14:37 IST