Sushmita Sen celebrates Daughter’s Day with a 101-year old grandma. Watch video

Sushmita Sen spent Daughter’s Day by taking her young girls to meet a really old and sweet grandma.bollywood Updated: Sep 24, 2018 10:09 IST
Known for her noble deeds and simplicity, Indian beauty queen and actor Sushmita Sen again surprised her fans by celebrating Daughter’s Day with a ‘101-year young grandma’.
Taking to her Instagram, the former Miss Universe uploaded a video, wherein she can be seen talking and sitting on the floor beside an old lady and other women.
Love & blessings to me is the ultimate #wealth ❤️👍I am beyond fortunate,to often meet people,who know how to shower it unconditionally & abundantly 👏😊😍💃🏻 Thank you @pritam_shikhare for this enriching #experience of #home #farmlife #yummyfood #family #friends & our 101 year young #grandma 😁😇❤️ "I will return again" 😊🙏 #sharing #simplicity #happiness #forevercherished ❤️😘 love you guys!!! #happydaughtersday 😍
The diva is a mother of two girls, Renee Sen and Alisah Sen.
