Sushmita Sen shares moments from her perfect birthday party with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters

Sushmita Sen rang in her 43rd birthday with her family – mother Shubhra, brother Rajeev, daughters Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl – recently in Dubai. The actor shared moments from the celebrations, calling it perfect.

“I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap!!! perrrrrrfect!!!! THANKYOU soooooo much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness & blessings!! I have read every single birthday msg & never felt more loved!!! Sharing #birthday #memories,” she captioned photos with her family. With a photo of boyfriend Rohman, she wrote, “Life”.

Rohman had earlier publically acknowledged their relationship while wishing Sushmita, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan. I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !!#SS. I LoVe YoU #forever !!” Sushmita had replied in kind by reposting a photo of them together amd writing, “(I LOVE YOU MOREEEEE MY JAAN) yours, Birthday Girl!!! #myfirstrepost.”

He also had a special birthday gift for the beauty queen. Sharing a clean-shaven photo of himself, he had written, “She wanted it clean, she got it!”

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating for some time now. Their joint public appearances and love-filled social media posts never fail to make news. From Diwali celebrations, gym workouts to music lessons, Rohman is frequently seen with Sushmita and her two adopted daughters.

