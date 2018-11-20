Sushmita Sen replies to boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s birthday wish, professes her love

Sushmita Sen has finally confessed her love for model Rohman Shawl. The actor celebrated her birthday on November 19 with her family in Dubai. The model, who shot to fame after featuring in Sabyasachi photo shoot, had professed his love for her on the occasion. Coming as a pleasant surprise to her fans, the former Miss World has replied in kind.

Wishing her on the occasion, Rohman had shared a candid picture along with a special birthday wish including the three magical words. He wrote, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan. I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !!#SS. I LoVe YoU #forever !!” The birthday girl reposted the picture on her Instagram and added, “(I LOVE YOU MOREEEEE MY JAAN) yours, Birthday Girl!!! #myfirstrepost.” Earlier during the day, Sushmita had shared a small clip with daughter Alisah.

Reacting to the reports of their link-up, Sushmita had shared a workout video a few days ago with the explanation, “While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid#sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!”

For the uninitiated, Sushmita and Rohman have painted the town red with their joint public appearances and love-filled social media posts. From Diwali celebrations, gym workouts to music lessons, their pictures on the social media have hinted at their liking for each other. Interestingly, Rohman also gets along well with Sushmita’s two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 17:58 IST