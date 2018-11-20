Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 20, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sushmita Sen replies to boyfriend Rohman Shawl’s birthday wish, professes her love

Model Rohman Shawl had wished Sushmita Sen on her birthday with a picture and a message professing his love. Sushmita has now reposted the picture along with a reply.

bollywood Updated: Nov 20, 2018 17:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sushmita Sen,Rohman Shawl,Sushmita Sen boyfriend
Rohman Shawl had shared a candid picture while wishing Sushmita Sen on her birthday. (Instagram)

Sushmita Sen has finally confessed her love for model Rohman Shawl. The actor celebrated her birthday on November 19 with her family in Dubai. The model, who shot to fame after featuring in Sabyasachi photo shoot, had professed his love for her on the occasion. Coming as a pleasant surprise to her fans, the former Miss World has replied in kind.

Wishing her on the occasion, Rohman had shared a candid picture along with a special birthday wish including the three magical words. He wrote, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan. I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !!#SS. I LoVe YoU #forever !!” The birthday girl reposted the picture on her Instagram and added, “(I LOVE YOU MOREEEEE MY JAAN) yours, Birthday Girl!!! #myfirstrepost.” Earlier during the day, Sushmita had shared a small clip with daughter Alisah.

Reacting to the reports of their link-up, Sushmita had shared a workout video a few days ago with the explanation, “While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid#sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!”

For the uninitiated, Sushmita and Rohman have painted the town red with their joint public appearances and love-filled social media posts. From Diwali celebrations, gym workouts to music lessons, their pictures on the social media have hinted at their liking for each other. Interestingly, Rohman also gets along well with Sushmita’s two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

View this post on Instagram

#duggadugga ❤️

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 17:58 IST

tags

more from bollywood