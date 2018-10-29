Sushmita Sen’s daughters bond with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl over music. Watch videos

Sushmita Sen has shared a couple of videos of her daughter, Renee, practising Indian classical music with her ‘guruji’. The videos show her entire family - daughters Renee and Alisah, and rumoured partner Rohman Shawl - taking part in the ‘riyaaz’.

“Music is a vibration of happiness,” she wrote alongside the videos. “To witness Renee & her Guruji do their riyaz is just magical!! And Guruji on his part, makes sure EVERYONE sings. So, @rohmanshawl (who already sings beautifully) & yours truly also share in the happiness!!! Alisah decided to be in charge of applause.”

Sushmita wrote that she was very proud of Renee, and wished that she may “always have a song in (her) heart, with the courage to sing it!!” Towards the end of the second video, Sushmita can be seen getting visibly teary eyed, as she thanks the guruji for his guidance by grabbing his hand.

Sushmita Sen during her visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra. (IANS)

Sushmita and her family were recently spotted at the Taj Mahal on a quick vacation. She shared pictures from the trip on her Instagram. The pictures fuelled further gossip about her relationship with Rohman, whom she met two months ago, according to a BollywoodLife report. Rohman is a popular model who has walked for designers such as Sabyasachi, Shantanu and Nikhil and Manish Malhotra.

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen poses for photos during her visit to Taj Mahal, in Agra. (PTI)

Sushmita was last seen on screen in Bengali film Nirbaak three years back. While she has said she is “reading scripts”, she has no new project in hand.

