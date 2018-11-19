On Sushmita Sen’s birthday, Rohman Shawl confesses his love for his ‘jaan’. See pic

As Sushmita Sen celebrates her 43rd birthday in Dubai with her family today, rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl had a special wish for the former Miss Universe.

Shawl just made her day even more special by confessing his love for the actor. The model shared a beautiful picture on his Instagram account along with the message, “Hey hey look who’s birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan. I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS I LoVe YoU #forever !!”

The mother of two also shared a small clip where she can be seen playing with younger daughter Alisah during her birthday vacation. She shared it with the caption, “Wishes & a flying #unicorn Alisah ensures I make ‘tons’ of wishes & let it fly!! And so I do!!! #magical I love you guys!! #sharing#moments #dubai.”

Shawl and Sushmita have reportedly been dating each other for the last few weeks. The actor had shared her stand on their alleged link-up a few days ago in an explanatory Instagram post. She had written, “While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!!#enoughsaid#sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!!mmuuuaaah!!!!”

Sushmita and Rohman have been dropping subtle hints about their relationship with their joint public appearances and candid pictures on the social media. He had joined the diva and her daughters to celebrate the festival of Diwali together and the pictures were proof of his closeness with the family. The Biwi No 1 actor had also shared a picture of her workout with the model. The two can be seen competing in mastering the perfect headstand in the picture that went with the caption, “He’s younger & taller, I am wiser & tougher” perrrrrfect!!! “Love too is a discipline” hands on #handstand #sharing #strength #love#stillness I love you guys!!!” The two not just share their love for fitness but for music too.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 14:14 IST