Sushmita Sen does a perfect handstand with a workout buddy, Internet says it’s Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen is a diva and a fearless one in every sense of the term — from raising two daughters single-handedly, dealing with a lull in professional life to her many boyfriends, she has shied away from nothing and went with the flow. Naturally, there is palpable interest in the media with regard to her current rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

The actor, who is pretty regular with sharing pictures of her life, daughters and herself, has been posting pictures with Rohman of late. While nothing specific is ever mentioned, the buzz is former Miss Universe has found love again. Her most recent Instagram post only proves it.

Sharing a picture where she and another person can be seen doing a perfect handstand, Sushmita wrote: “He’s younger & taller, I am wiser & tougher” perrrrrfect!!! “Love too is a discipline” hands on #handstand #sharing #strength #love #stillness I love you guys!!!”

While their faces aren’t visible (their backs are to the camera), we can’t know for sure who the other person is but guessing by her current state of mind, it would not be wrong to presume that it is indeed Rohman Shawl. In fact, the Internet definitely feels so. Dressed in black gym wear, the duo does a handstand, balancing their toned frames against a cupboard. ‘Wiser’ Sushmita wears two wrist bands, while ‘younger and taller’ Rohman keeps it simple.

It may be recalled that the couple reportedly met at a fashion show, two months back and connected instantly. They have also been spotted on a trip to Taj Mahal recently. Pictures of Rohman and Sushmita’s elder daughter Renee practicing music have been doing the rounds as well.

According to reports, Rohman gets along well with Sushmita’s daughters Renee and Alisah.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 12:24 IST