Sushmita Sen celebrates Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters. See pics, videos

For actor and Miss Universe Sushmita Sen’s, Diwali was all about spending quality time with loved ones. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures showing how lovely her day had been. Sushmita is seen with her daughters Aliseh and Renee and her fashion model boyfriend Rohman Shawl. She captioned the picture, “Dugga, Dugga” with a heart emoji.

She also shared a video of her youngest daughter dancing and captioned it, “Happy Diwali. Here’s wishing you and all your loved ones a blessed festive season. Thank you @pritamshikare and @nupur_popeye & uncle for inviting us home & treating us to the BEST meal ever. True spirit of #diwali, #family, #friends #celebrations, #happiness and our little dancing Buddha. I love you guys.”

She also shared a video of her friend Nupur teaching her daughters how to do the floss dance step that has gone viral on Instagram. Check it out here:

Sushmita had also shared pictures and videos with Rohman earlier in which he was seen doing riyaaz with Renee. The speculations of Sushmita’s relationship with Rohman were fuelled when the actor took a short vacation with him and visited the Taj Mahal, pictures of which she shared on social media.

She had also captioned one of their workout pictures together and said, “ He’s younger & taller, I am wiser & tougher” perrrrrfect!!! “Love too is a discipline” hands on #handstand #sharing #strength #love #stillness I love you guys!!!”

First Published: Nov 07, 2018 10:58 IST