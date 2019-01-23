Sushmita Sen, boyfriend attend wedding together as actor’s daughter turns flower girl. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen attended her best friend Fatima Dsouza’s wedding on Tuesday with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and shared pictures on her Instagram account. While she shared moments from the wedding, the most heartwarming one was when the actor’s daughter Alisah practiced her flower girl walk with Rohman. She shared a video of the same on Instagram stories.

She also shared one on her feed and captioned it, “#this. Alisah practicing her #flowergirl walk with Rooh @rohmanshawl #clintwedsfatima #mountmarychurch #godislove #duggadugga. I love you guys!!! #blessed.”

She also shared many pictures with her daughter who looked pretty in her pink dress and a flower crown. Sushmita also took pictures of the flower girl with the bride and groom. Sushmita wrote with a picture with her boyfriend Rohman, “#jetaime. @rohmanshawl #Alisah we missed you Renee Shona!!!”

Sushmita has been sharing pictures and videos from different aspects of her life on Instagram. She shares many pictures and videos of working out with her boyfriend, pictures with her family and friends, and that from work as well. Most recently, she shared pictures from her work trip to Kolkata where she walked the ramp for designer Ashish N Soni.

Sushmita hasn’t returned to the silver screen, but has stayed in the spotlight. During one of her earlier interviews, she was asked about how it is for working women today and she said, “What I love about the times we are living in now is that women don’t need to pull down other women to be better or one up. Now, if somebody asks them to do that they usually dump the person.”

