Sushmita Sen wishes boyfriend Rohman Shawl on birthday, says ‘life is poetry’ with him. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend Rohman Shawl on his birthday. Sushmita, who revealed her relationship to fans through social media a few months ago, shared pictures of herself with Rohman and wished him a happy birthday.

One of the pictures is of Sushmita hugging Rohman, while another is a Yoga position of sorts where Rohman is seen balancing her on his back. She wrote along with the pictures, “Happy Birthday my Rooh. May all the happiness in the world curl up in your arms and you always embrace it with both hands.’Two souls as one’. What a beautiful year awaits. I love you!!! To your health and happiness.”

She also shared a video of the two working out and captioned it, “Faithfully balanced and gracefully synchronised, life is poetry with you #birthdayboy. ‘WE’ for victory!! Keep smiling always. I love you.”

On Sushmita birthday, Rohman had always confessed his love through an Instagram post and wrote, “Hey hey look who’s birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan. I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS I LoVe YoU #forever (sic)!!”

The couple had recently attended the wedding of Telugu director SS Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya in Jaipur and Sushmita had also shared pictures and videos of the same. The actor’s Instagram account also had videos and pictures of Rohman bonding with Sushmita’s daughters Alizeh and Renee.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:37 IST