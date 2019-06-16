Priyanka Chopra replaces Nick Jonas with a tiny dance partner as they groove to hit Bollywood song. Watch video

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared another fun and energetic new video on Instagram. The video shows her teaching Bollywood dance steps to a little girl.

“Special evening with #AvaDrew @philymack #sona #sona @amitabhbachchan @ajaydevgn #majorsaab #bollywoodforever,” she captioned the video. Ava, the young girl dancing with Priyanka in the video, is the daughter of Priyanka’s husband and singer Nick Jonas’ manager. Priyanka is seen teaching Ava how to dance to hit Bollywood song Sona Sona from 1998 movie Major Saab.

Priyanka had earlier shared pictures with Ava when she accompanied her and Nick to the Wango Tango concert last month. Priyanka even shared pictures with her on Instagram. “Romeo oh Romeo.. and Ava drew #nightout,” she captioned the pictures.

The actor returned to New York two days ago after wrapping up her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in Mumbai. Upon reaching NYC, she shared a picture which showed her clutching Nick’s hand. “Home sweet home,” she captioned it. She accompanied Nick to ‘Jonas Beach’ concert where they were joined by his brothers Joe and Kevin and latter’s wife Danielle.

Paparazzi pictures from Saturday showed Nick and Priyanka walking around the city with a brace on her knee and high heels. She was also seen carrying a Dior gift bag.

Priyanka also shared a short video from her recent photoshoot for American magazine InStyle’s July 2019 issue on Instagram on Saturday. She shared her hilarious take on different outfits worn by her in the video.

Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. The film released in the United States on February 13, 2019, and on Netflix on February 28, 2019.

