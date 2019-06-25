Nick Jonas enjoys a sunny stroll with Priyanka Chopra in Paris. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas were in Paris on Monday, where they attended the pre-wedding celebrations of his brother Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The couple was spotted strolling together on a city street on Tuesday.

While Priyanka looked pretty as usual in pink co-ords paired with nude heels and a white purse, Nick was in black casuals paired with a jacket. Pictures of the couple walking down a street hand in hand surfaced on their fanpages.

Joe and Sophie had tied the knot in a surprise wedding in May but are now set for a more formal, second wedding. They had hosted a yacht party on Monday which was attended by their close family and friends.

In the pictures shared on their fanpages, both Priyanka and Sophie are seen sitting on their respective husband’s laps in the boat as they chat and sip wine amid love and laughter. While Priyanka is in an orange slit dress, Nick is seen in a yellow shirt and black denims. More pictures of them show how they had a lot of fun dancing to songs, soaking up the sun and chatting.

Priyanka and Nick were spotted at a party later in the day where they were twinning in green. While Priyanka sizzled in a shimmery one-shoulder jumpsuit, Nick was in a green suit.

Priyanka had earlier shared a selfie with Sophie from Paris. She captioned it on Instagram, “Her @sophiet.” Sophie had also shared a romantic selfie with Joe with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She captioned it, “For me.” While the exact date of their wedding has not been confirmed, TV personality Dr Phil commented to the post, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!”

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 19:30 IST