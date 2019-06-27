Article 15 box office predictions: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film to face stiff competition from Shahid Kapoor’s hit Kabir Singh

Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is all set to release this Friday and dares to talk about a heinous crime that pulls attention to the rampant casteism and exploitation prevalent in the country. Despite being opposed by few pressure groups, the chances for the film stand good at the box office. Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects the film to open at around Rs 5 crore at the domestic box office.

Talking about the commercial prospects of the film, Girish says, “The buzz is quite good about the film. The trailer was hard-hitting and everyone just stood up for what had come across their way. Anubhav Sinha, after what he did in Mulk, is riding a good curve. We all know Ayushmann’s track record -- how he has been selective about films which talk about issues. It is not a mass-entertainer but a thought provoking film for mature audience. Looking at the early reviews that are coming in, it seems to be another good film.”

Article 15 is also set to face competition from Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh which has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office, within a week of the release. Girish nods in agreement and says, “Both films focus on a very mature target group. Kabir Singh is more of an entertainer for the youngsters. There will be certain overlapping of the audiences but the target audience for Article 15 comprises of more mature audience -- above 30-35 age group but the overall umbrella is the same.” He adds, “People who have already watched Article 15 will probably watch Article 15 as well.”

Also read: Malaika Arora makes relationship with Arjun Kapoor Instagram official as she wishes ‘my crazy, insanely funny, amazing Arjun’. See pic

Article 15 also clashes with Hollywood film Annabelle this Friday. “Article 15 will not be affected by Annabelle but the latter will surely be affected by the Ayushmann starrer. Annabelle targets the adult, mature, youthful audiences and is expected to be the third choice of the week. But if Annabelle is well made, like the films in the Conjuring series have been, it may eventually find its equilibrium over the weekend. If the reviews are good and it struggles in its initial days, it may get on a steady track during the week.”

Ayushmann delivered two back-to-back hits last year: Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun. It remains to be seen whether Article 15 proves to be his hatrick.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 14:32 IST