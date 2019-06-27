Article 15 celeb review: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is ‘bravest mainstream Hindi film of this decade’, Shah Rukh Khan attends screening. See pics

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest film, Article 15 has raked in great praises from his industry colleagues. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, was screened to Bollywood celebs in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Sinha in his last film Mulk, applauded the film and wrote, “Baatein bahut hui, kaam shuru karein kya?? #Article15. Can’t possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with (applause) May Your Tribe Grow.” Swara Bhaskar called it the bravest film of the decade. “Stunned, inspired & in a stupor after watching #Article15 It’s the BRAVEST mainstream Hindi film of this decade. Kudos @anubhavsinha sir @sirfgaurav Finally commercial #Bollywood has a defining film on #caste that says it like it is & more!! Kudos also to @ZeeStudios_ for making,” she wrote in a tweet.

Saw #Article15 again. It is essential viewing both as a fantastic film-making and as an important story of our times. The film is atmospheric, riveting and very well acted. दोबारा बधाई @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk and the entire team. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 26, 2019

Congratulations @anubhavsinha!! #Article 15 is a brave and brilliant film with some of the most searing images of recent times! — Basharat Peer (@BasharatPeer) June 25, 2019

Writer Basharat Peer wrote, “Congratulations @anubhavsinha!! #Article 15 is a brave and brilliant film with some of the most searing images of recent times!” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said, “Saw #Article15 again. It is essential viewing both as a fantastic film-making and as an important story of our times. The film is atmospheric, riveting and very well acted. Badhai dobara @anubhavsinha @ayushmannk and the entire team.”

The film’s special screening was attended by actor Shah Rukh Khan who posed on the red carpet with Ayushmann and Anubhav. He even gave Ayushmann a hug at the screening. Actor Neena Gupta, who played Ayushmann’s mother in Badhaai Ho, also attended the screening.

Film’s actor Sayani Gupta, too, turned up in a bright green saree at the event. Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and his parents also showed him support at the screening. Check out more pics here:

Shah Rukh Khan greets Ayushmann Khurrana.

Raghu and Rajeev Ram, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Roy Kapur.

Mrunal Thakur, Sayani Gupta and Swara Bhaskar at the screening.

Neena Gupta, Suniel Shetty and Sreeram Raghvan.

Anand L Rai and Vijay Varma at the screening.

Article 15 is talks about caste discrimination in the society. Ayushmann said that it was important for him to show India a very significant social film. “As an artiste, you sometimes get a film that demands you to back it wholeheartedly because it is trying to make a strong statement, because it is trying to affect social change by starting a conversation. A film like Article 15 compelled me to put my voice behind it because it is cinema that needs to be made and seen. It is cinema for the entire country, for the youth to notice,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 10:52 IST