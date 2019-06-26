Ayushmann Khurrana fights for rape victims at the cost of his job in new Article 15 promo. Watch video

Makers of Article 15 have launched a new teaser video featuring Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and have tried to explain the caste discrimination that continues to exist in our society. Article 15 is an investigative thriller and also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

In the new promo, Ayushmann is fighting all odds to ensure justice for rape victims. A cop,Ayushmann even tells his senior, “Pooja ko mai insaaf dila ke rahunga. Agar aapko illegal lage to aap mujhe arrest kar lein. (I will ensure justice for Pooja and if you feel it is illegal, arrest me.)”

Ayushmann Khurrana has said the intent to bring about “social change by starting a conversation” is what compelled him to back a movie like Article 15, which is centred around caste discrimination in the society. “As an artiste, you sometimes get a film that demands you to back it wholeheartedly because it is trying to make a strong statement, because it is trying to affect social change by starting a conversation. A film like Article 15 compelled me to put my voice behind it because it is cinema that needs to be made and seen. It is cinema for the entire country, for the youth to notice,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

This is also why he is not bothered about the box office prospect of the film. “When you get material this strong and important, you don’t think of how big the opening will be, how much the film will eventually make. You do it because it is your responsibility. I did this film because it was important for me to show India a very significant social film and that’s all that mattered,” he said.

The Badhaai Ho star wishes Article 15 moves people to think hard. It has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to release on June 28.

