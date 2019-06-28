Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are a picture of romance as they join Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas pre-wedding events, see pics of entire family

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in France to attend the second wedding of brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Games of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, was seen enjoying herself at the wedding venue, and spending quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka posted a stunning picture on Instagram where she strikes a romantic pose with Nick. The entire Jonas family is in Avignon region in France for the function as pre-wedding celebrations have begun. The ceremony is likely to take place over the weekend.

The couple wore colour coordinated clothes with Priyanka looking gorgeous in a light lavender shiny ensemble and Nick donning a grey shirt and striped pants teamed with white shoes. Priyanka captioned the picture, “It’s in the air.”

Fresh pictures of Priyanka from the venue in south of France have also surfaced online and are going viral. Priyanka and Nick looked quite chilled out in a set of pictures where the actor wore a black dress while the American singer looked relaxed in printed blue shorts and a shirt.

Another set of pictures showed Priyanka in a white, lacy and ankle-length dress while a different set had her shining bright in silver-coloured ensemble.

The Jonas family were also spotted at Avignon.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick were spotted leaving for south of France in a private jet, accompanied by the actor’s mom Madhu Chopra and a little girl. Sophie and Joe are expected to get married over the weekend there. Sophie and Joe had surprised the world by tying the knot in a unexpected wedding in May. The two are now set for a second, more formal wedding in south of France. While the exact date of their wedding has not been confirmed, television personality Dr Phil had commented on one of Sophie’s latest picture with Joe, “Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!”

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 09:37 IST