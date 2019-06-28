Tamannaah Bhatia replaces Mouni Roy, to star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan

After Mouni Roy’s exit from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Bole Chudiyan last month, the makers of the film got into a quick search to look for a female lead. Now, we have come to know that Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Nawazuddin.

Mouni had walked out of the project after her disagreements with producer of the film Rajesh Bhatia. While the latter called her “unprofessional and irresponsible” for quitting the project, Mouni’s spokesperson had said that the actor had to let go of the film “because of the discrepancies in it”. Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was also reported to star in the film opposite Nawazuddin.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has already started her prep. The film that is being helmed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui is expected to go on floors in July. It will be a start-to-finish 45-day schedule and is slated to release next year.

Tamannaah, who is excited to be a part of the film, says she is looking forward to start working on the film. Her character is also something that got Tamannaah interested. Talking about the film and her character, she adds, “The script fits in beautifully with the narrative. This will be the very first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream Bollywood film. What really caught my attention was the storyline of the film which is based on a prevalent issue that grips society at large even today. My character is authentic and quite contrary to what I am in reality. It’s something I will be experimenting for the very first time.”

Nawaz said in a statement, “I’m so happy and satisfied with this casting and looking forward to work with Tamannaah. I feel she is the correct and the perfect choice for this role.”

Director Shamas Siddiqui also added, “Tamannaah has that spark in her eyes and dedication which I was looking for in my heroine.”

Apart from Tamannaah, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will reportedly be doing a cameo in the film. He was recently quoted as saying, “Yes, I am doing the film, but that’s all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.”

