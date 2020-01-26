Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra stuns in backless gown for pre-awards show bash, see pics

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is all set for the Grammy Awards 2020, which will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday (January 26) night. Ahead of the event, the actor took to Instagram to share pictures of her in a gorgeous satin backless gown and wrote, “Pre-Grammys.”

It was Priyanka’s look for music executive Clive Davis’s pre-Grammys party at Beverly Hilton Hotel, where rapper, singer and music producer Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be honoured.

Several celebrities complimented Priyanka on the stunning snaps. Hilary Duff commented, “Pretty,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri left fire emojis in the comments section. Fans also showered love on the picture. “Superb looking mam,” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Omg!!!! So so so gorg!!!!”

Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of her hair and makeup session, ahead of the big bash.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas will perform at the Grammy Awards 2020 with his band Jonas Brothers (which also has Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas). Apart from playing their new single What A Man Gotta Do, the Jonas Brothers have a special surprise in store for their fans.

During the band’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Nick said, “We have a very special performance lined up. We don’t want to give anything away, but we’re playing the new song that just came out, and then we’re doing something else which I don’t think anyone’s going to expect.”

The Jonas Brothers are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single Sucker, which marked their comeback after a six-year hiatus.

On the work front, Priyanka and Nick will soon kick off their first project together. The couple will turn executive producers for an unscripted Amazon Prime series inspired by their own sangeet ceremony.

