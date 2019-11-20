Grammys 2020: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead noms, Jonas Brothers get Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod

music

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 20:26 IST

Pop newcomer Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece. Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards - album and record of the year, as well as best new artist.

The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and H.E.R. The three artists have enjoyed a break-out year with hits like Truth Hurts (Lizzo), Bad Guy (Eilish) and Old Town Road (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus).

Their domination of the nominations injected new life into the Grammy Awards, overshadowing established artists including Taylor Swift, who was omitted from the album and record of the year categories.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback pic

Swift, whose new album Lover is one of the year’s biggest sellers, was nominated for song of the year for the title track and for best pop vocal album and pop solo performance. The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, are the highest honors in the music industry and will be handed out in Los Angeles on Jan. 26 in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

The Jonas Brothers’ comeback song Sucker was nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category as well.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories. The awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

Album of the Year

I, I — Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next — Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.

7 — Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Record of the Year

Hey, Ma — Bon Iver

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish

7 Rings — Ariana Grande

Hard Place — H.E.R.

Talk — Khalid

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Song of the Year

Always Remember Us This Way — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Bad Guy — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Hard Place — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Lover — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

Norman F***ing Rockwell — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

Someone You Loved — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

Truth Hurts — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

Spirit Beyonce

Bad Guy Billie Eilish

7 Rings Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down Taylor Swift