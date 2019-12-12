Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to produce show inspired by their wedding sangeet on Amazon Prime

bollywood

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 09:31 IST

Days after their first wedding anniversary on December 1, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have announced their first joint project. The couple will turn executive producers for an Amazon Prime show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony.

The unscripted series, which is currently in the process of casting, will be a mix of the sangeet tradition and some good old reality competition. According to Vulture, each episode will show the journey of a featured couple as they get ready for their wedding and “rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas for Jumanji The Next Level, he explains why she didn’t attend premiere

Priyanka announced the news on Instagram. “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together,” she wrote.

“We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending,” she added.

If you’re engaged to be married in the Spring or Summer of 2020, and want an epic pre-wedding celebration like ours... apply to star in our new streaming series! @nickjonas @PrimeVideo #SangeetProject



Apply here: https://t.co/g2BnKrTGxH pic.twitter.com/kqvUJpJkDF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 12, 2019

Priyanka and Nick’s sangeet ceremony, which took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur last year, was a grand affair. The Baywatch actor had shared pictures of the celebrations, which she said “began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love”.

She wrote, “…what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more