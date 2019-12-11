e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Priyanka Chopra congratulates Nick Jonas for Jumanji The Next Level, he explains why she didn’t attend premiere

Nick Jonas has explained why wife Priyanka Chopra didn’t attend the world premiere of Jumani: The Next Level.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2019 15:06 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi.
Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

Priyanka Chopra is proud of her husband, actor Nick Jonas, and has congratulated him for his forthcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. Priyanka missed the film's premiere in Los Angeles as she is shooting for her next, The White Tiger, in Delhi. She showed her support for Nick through Instagram.

In a special message on her Instagram Story, Priyanka called Nick her 'love' and said that she is proud of him while congratulating him for the movie. "So proud of you my love! So much fomo! Congratulations on #JumanjiNextLevel," she wrote.

At the film's premiere, Nick had explained her absence from the big event. "She's in India right now, shooting a movie there, although she's jealous because she loves Jumanji. She loved the last one. And she really wanted to be here, but she's got work," Nick told Entertainment Tonight.

Cast members (L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Jack Black pose at the premiere for the film Jumanji: The Next Level.
Cast members (L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Jack Black pose at the premiere for the film Jumanji: The Next Level. ( REUTERS )

"Jumanji: The Next Level is second part of the revamped Jumanji franchise. The movie also features Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black, while Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover are new additions to the cast.

Jumanji: The Next Level picks up where 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle left off. But there is one difference. The twist is that the grandfathers (played by DeVito and Glover) of two original players get transported into the game as Johnson and Hart's avatars.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Jumanji: The Next Level in India on December 13 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

