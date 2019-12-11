Priyanka Chopra shares video of cats reacting to cat filter and it is hilarious

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a cat video that she found hilarious. Priyanka, who was recently conferred with UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award, said she found it too funny.

The video registers reactions of different cats as they get to see their owners with cat face filters. Most of the cats are shocked and scared to see the cat face filter. One of them jumps off the owner’s lap while another tried to attack the owner. Sharing the video on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, “So funny!!!!! dying!!!”

Priyanka was named the recipient of the humanitarian award by the United Nations Children’s Fund in June and received the award at the Snowflake Ball in New York last week. Speaking at the function, Priyanka had said, “Giving back is no longer a choice. Giving back has to be a way of life.”

Priyanka is currently shooting for her Netflix film, The White Tiger. Rajkummar Rao features alongside Priyanka in the film based on Aravind Adiga’s book of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing it in association with Mukul Deora.

Priyanka recently drew a comparison between the shooting preparations of her American show Quantico and The White Tiger by sharing a collage on Instagram. While one pic showed Priyanka in a knee-length black slit dress, the second one was a close selfie as she held a pen and did homework for The White Tiger. She captioned the images: “Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger”.

She was recently seen alongside Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which was widely praised by critics but had a damp box office performance.

