Ayushmann Khurrana sports a wet hair look, mom says ‘Bimaar pad sakte ho’

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 09:18 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a fun post on Instagram, revealing interesting details of his conversation with his mom. Sharing a picture of himself where he can be seen sporting a wet-hair look, Ayushman wrote, “Sardi mein baal geele rakhne se bimaar padh sakte ho. Yeh Maa kehti thi bachpan mein, jab main Chandigarh rehta tha. She said exactly the same thing when she saw this picture. Maine kaha “Maa Mumbai mein thand nahi padti.” Ayushmann is seen wearing a silver jacket and black pants, paired with black shoes in the photo.

Ayushmann is on a high with his latest film, Bala, earning impressive moolah at the box office. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Ayushmann’s Bala was about a young balding man and his struggles with how the society treats him. The film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam and crossed Rs 150 crore in two weeks.

Ayushmann had said about the success of Bala, “While I have always believed in the concept of art for art’s sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process.”

“Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home. I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly,” he added.

Talking about people he looks upto in the industry, Ayushmann recently told Hindustan Times, “I’d love to name my contemporaries, even though normally people don’t do that. I look up to Ranveer Singh. The diversity in his filmography is amazing. His energy levels are unbelievable and he’s so inspiring. And also Ranbir Kapoor for that matter. Both Ranveer and Ranbir are extremely talented, and they inspire me.”

