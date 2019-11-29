Ayushmann Khurrana’s endorsement deals rise 300% after 7 back-to-back hits

bollywood

In 2018, Ayushmann Khurrana was fast becoming one of the most credible and bankable actors of Bollywood, having delivered four back-to-back hits. He had five endorsements deals back then. Cut to end of 2019 and Ayushmann is in the best phase of his career. He has delivered seven blockbusters now, with Article 15, Dream Girl and now Bala all proving successful.

Ayushmann delivered two Rs 100 crore films at the box office (he has three Rs 100 crore blockbusters in total – all of which have released in the last two years) and now endorses as many as 20 brands, registering a 300% rise in the endorsement deals.

From real estate to mobile, from personal grooming to clothing, from deodorants to watches, from wafers to eye-wear, etc, Ayushmann has been roped in to put forward the message of relatability and authenticity by brands. “Ayushmann’s name today stands for success, reliability, relatability and authenticity. These are huge equities for any brand to tap into. Being a complete outsider who has made his destiny with his own hands, Ayushmann is a huge icon of the Indian youth and every top brand wants to bring him on board because seldom do you find a star that evokes all these qualities.” says a trade source.

The informer adds, “He is a self-made role model and nothing connects more stronger than this messaging with brands that are looking to reach out to today’s India. People today have made real life inspirations as their heroes and relate to their life stories the most. Ayushmann’s journey from a reality TV contestant to someone whose films are now being called The Ayushmann Khurrana Genre, is extremely aspirational and inspiring.”

Talking about minting another hit with Bala, Ayushmann said, “While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala, which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around the issue of premature baldness. As film is doing so well, Ayushmann considers himself “fortunate”.

“Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home. I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly,” he added.

