Ayushmann Khurrana shows fans what life would be like with and without Tahira Kashyap. See pics

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared two loved-up posts about his wife Tahira Kashyap on Instagram. Check them out.

bollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2019 13:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap celebrated the success of his film Bala recently.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is not usually the one to make public display of affection but one perfect new picture with wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap was too cute to ignore. He shared the photo on Instagram with an adorable caption that left his fans swooning at their romance.

He shared two pictures on Saturday, of which, one showed him posing with Tahira. “With her,” he captioned it. In it, he is seen flashing a sweet smile while Tahira strikes a stylish pose next to him. The second picture was captioned, “Without her.” It showed Ayushmann with a sad expression on his face, posing alone with his eyes looking at the floor.

 

“Love it when you love her,” wrote one fan. “Love you with her and without her,” wrote another. “I think actually not think in fact believe that u r perfect in every way, pic but in this u were prfct in that pic WITH HER,” read another comment. 

Sonam Kapoor commented on Ayushmann’s post that he looked good in Bhane, a clothing brand owned by her husband, Anand Ahuja. Neena Gupta commented “Wow”, while Dia Mirza, Siddhant Chaturvedi showered them with heart emojis.

Ayushmann is currently celebrating the success of his latest film, Bala. The film crossed Rs 100 crore at domestic box office and Rs 150 crore worldwide. Elated with the film’s success, Ayushmann said: “While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well. So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process.” Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala, which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around the issue of premature baldness.

