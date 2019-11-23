Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao dance like ‘hostellers at 3 in the night’ at Bala party. Watch video

bollywood

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao definitely know how to party hard. At the success bash of his latest film Bala on Friday night, Ayushmann found a worthy dance partner in his friend and colleague, Rajkummar. A video of their electric dance party has left their fans impressed.

The video shows Rajkummar in his best mood as he pulls off some crazy moves with Ayushmann. The two break into an exciting bhangra as well on the dance floor. Ayushmann was seen in a dark T-shirt and his shirt tied to his waist. Rajkummar was seen in a white sweatshirt and dark pants. They took over the dance floor as others watched them own the party.

“No one. Absolutely no one. Hostelites at 3 in the night,” wrote one fan after seeing their dance video. “I can watch this dance for hours,” wrote another. “Wow! Rajkumar’s dance steps are lit AF,” wrote another. “Sorry Ayushman .... this time Rajkumar stole the show ....I can’t off my eyes off,” read another comment.

Ayushmann and Rajkummar have worked together in 2017’s hit Hindi comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi. They starred in the film with Kriti Sanon and fans loved watching their fun chemistry on the big screen.

Bala surpassed Rs 150 crore mark in just three weeks of its run on Friday. Ayushmann’s co-star from the film, Bhumi shared the happy news with her fans and followers alongside a small clip showcasing the overjoyed Ayushmann and a poster of the film. “#Bala crosses another milestone. And it’s a big one! So tonight’s the time to celebrate the success with the team! Soda, pani nimbu ke saath kya piyenge aaj? #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @ayushmannk @yamigautam @MaddockFilms @JioCinema @jiostudios,” she tweeted.

It opened with a decent Rs 10.5 crore on its opening day and registered a total approximating to Rs 76 crores till November 14, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. Earlier, clearing the standards of the censor board, Bala also became the 35-year-old actor’s first to be released in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, November 14. The film is based on premature balding. Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a guy who suffers from the condition and revolves around his love life struggles and how he gets demotivated because of his looks.

The film is helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Javed Jaffery and Saurabh Shukla in supporting roles.

