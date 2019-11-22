Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Can’t be thinking of milestones while pursuing my passion’

bollywood

In a seven-year career in the film industry, Ayushmann Khurrana has already notched up a rare feat of seven hits in a row. And this, at a time when there’s not just increased competition from films, but also with other entertainment avenues jostling for the audience’s attention.

After enhancing his box office scoreboard with his latest movie Bala, which is set to cross the Rs 100 crore club, the actor says chasing milestones is not something that’s on his mind.

“As an artiste, you can’t be thinking of milestones while pursuing your passion because that can bog you down, make you play safe and result in you ending up compromising with quality and I strongly believe this. I’ll never stand behind content that I’m not proud of and do films because they are a safe bet,” adds Ayushmann.

His filmography is proof that playing safe is not something he subscribes to. Take his seven consecutive hits: Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), Andhadhun (2018), Badhaai Ho (2018), Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala - they are distinct in flavour, characterisation and performance.

Ayushmann believes that this box office run is a “responsibility” given to him to “do better work and provide better entertainment to the people of my country”.

“It’s hugely satisfying to see that my films are becoming household conversation points and for an actor like me, it’s a huge high and boost of confidence,” adds the actor, who has cemented his space in the industry with his extraordinary portrayal of the ordinary man on the big screen.

His belief lies purely in a “good film”. Which, according to him, is why he has always “actively hunted for scripts that stand out, are disruptive and give something new for audiences to see every single time”.

But being on a constant winning streak can give one a fear of failure. How do you deal with that?

“If you’re true to the craft, then you don’t face any apprehension of failure,” he explains adding that going with the gut is most vital.

A lot of audience members credit Ayushmann - as the face of his films - with finally changing what people watch in India. The actor says this comes with the aspiration of always pushing the envelope and looking for something new, different and disruptive in the script.

“I’m glad that I’m a part of this progressive cinema which is looking for change but at the same time always keep the entertainment quotient in mind because eventually, it is the entertainment which drives the message and not the other way round,” concludes the actor, who has two more diverse projects in the pipeline.

“I’m in no hurry to sign the third one,” he quips, and says for now, he is looking forward to setting off on a two-month break during which he hopes to read scripts and meet some directors. What he is most excited about is undertaking a winter vacation towards December end with his family.

