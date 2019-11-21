When Shah Rukh broke a bottle on Ayushmann Khurrana’s head, Shahid Kapoor took his acting exam. Watch throwback video

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest hit maker in Bollywood as his latest, Bala, is on the verge of entering the Rs 100 crore club. The film is Ayushmann’s seventh successive hit. However, there was a time when he was but a newcomer and ideal candidate to be roasted by his seniors, Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor. In a throwback video that has emerged online, not only do the duo grill Ayushmann on his acting skills, Shah Rukh also breaks a bottle on Ayushmann’s head.

The video is perhaps from one of the previous International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony. As the video opens, Shahid and Shah Rukh walk towards the centre of the stage, all the while chatting about the entry of newcomers into the industry. At one point, Shahid suggests that like other professions, there should be a test for entry into the film industry too. Shah Rukh jokingly hushes him, saying that it could get them into trouble too. That’s when they decide to test the skills of the newcomers in the ‘khoospoos’ category — basically, they will make one of them do as they please.

After scanning the audience for a potential candidate (as the camera pans across showing Yami Gautam, Ayushmann, Sushant Singh Rajput and Huma Qureshi), the duo finally call Ayushmann — fresh off the success of Vicky Donor — onstage. Shahid and Shah Rukh then grill him on his ability to sing songs (which incidentally he actually can and not simply lip sync), to dance or do a drunken scene. Ayushmann candidly says he can do the first two but he hasn’t done a drunk scene before. Shahid and Shah Rukh — in anticipation that they had finally nailed a newcomer — ask him to proceed.

Ayushmann picks up a dialogue about sperm donation from his debut, much to the embarrassment of the two onstage. Shahid pulls him up for a badly enacted ‘drunk’ scene and asks him to enact one from Shah Rukh’s Devdas. As Ayushmann takes off, he is again interrupted by Shahid who decides to do the scene himself. Finally, Shah Rukh has to step in to do it himself — as audience applaud, SRK brings the bottle down on Ayushmann’s head and breaks it leaving everyone shocked.

Quite clearly, Ayushmann is the audience favourite as comments section of the video shows. Many viewers praised him for his acting while a few also had kind words to say about Shah Rukh and Shahid’s compering.

On the work front, while Shah Rukh is yet to announce his next project, speculation suggests he might do a film with Tamil director Atlee, who has just delivered a monster hit with Bigil. Shahid, who scored big with his hugely controversial film, Kabir Singh, is currently busy with his next project, Jersey. Ayushmann, who has had a dream run in 2019 with Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala, all hitting the bull’s eye, is currently working on two films —Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

