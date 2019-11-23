Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi and Yami ecstatic as Bala mints Rs 100 cr: ‘Glad that people are giving it so much love’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 18:50 IST

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana has struck gold at the box office once again as his latest release Bala hit the century mark, and he feels happy on “contributing towards the growth of industry”.

Released on November 8, Bala has become Ayushmann’s third Rs 100 crore blockbuster of his career and his second Rs 100 crore hit this year itself after Dream Girl.

Elated with the film’s success, Ayushmann said: “While I have always believed in the concept of art for art sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well.

“So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala, which also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around the issue of premature baldness.

As film is doing so well, Ayushmann considers himself “fortunate”. “Every artiste wants their film to reach the maximum number of people, entertain them and leave them with a thought or a message to take home. I have been fortunate enough to find such brilliant scripts at the first place and backed them whole-heartedly,” he added.

For Ayushmann, Bala has taken a very special place in his heart given the film’s positive messaging of self-love to society. He added: “I’m thrilled with the appreciation that the film has earned because I take a lot of time to hunt and curate the scripts that I feel is the best to convert into theatrical movies.”

Bala is Yami’s second Rs 100 crore movie of this year. Her film Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was released in January this year, had also hit a century at box office. “It is the victory of writers and directors who are creating content that pushes boundaries. Every actor enjoys commercial success but in this case I am happy that a film like ‘Bala’ is making it to the mark. It’s a validation of our choice of stories, assurance they we are doing work that’s resonating and I am genuinely excited to do more of such films. It is motivating me to go seek out more such films and create a better actor out of me,” Yami said.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor’s top with Ram written on it attracts trolls, police complaint

Bhumi is “thrilled” on seeing Bala receive so much love from the audience. “It is an important film that says very, very important things for everyone to hear and think about. I’m glad that the people are giving it so much love. Having another Rs 100 crore hit under my belt is obviously an amazing feeling but what’s even more sweeter is that socially relevant films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now Bala have reached so many people with its message.

“When films like these do well, it impacts social consciousness and has the power to bring about positive change. So, as an actor, I’m hugely overwhelmed and feel gratitude that such films are working so well in our country,” Bhumi said. Congratulating the Bala team, Bhumi said: “I congratulate my partner in crime, Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom I now have a hattrick of hits, and the full team of Bala -- Yami Gautam, my amazingly talented director Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan, and the entire cast and crew who have tirelessly worked to make this film a super success.”

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more